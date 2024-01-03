Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V) (CVE:NGZ) Trading Down 8.8%

Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V) (CVE:NGZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 4,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 25,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.
Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V) Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.62 million and a PE ratio of -1.49.
Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V) Company Profile
NRG Metals Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Hombre Muerto North lithium brine project covering approximately 3,287 hectares in 6 mining concessions located in Salta Province, Argentina.
