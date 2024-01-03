Lynch & Associates IN Acquires 3,828 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $964,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,470,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,521,000 after acquiring an additional 257,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,240,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,614,000 after acquiring an additional 598,536 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $386,651,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.95. 1,933,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,362,895. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.32. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.8471 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

