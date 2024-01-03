Lynch & Associates IN Has $110,000 Stock Position in ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK)

Lynch & Associates IN lowered its position in shares of ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in ECB Bancorp were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECBK. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of ECB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ECB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in ECB Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in ECB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in ECB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ECB Bancorp alerts:

ECB Bancorp Stock Performance

ECBK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,664. ECB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $118.22 million, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.77.

ECB Bancorp Company Profile

ECB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ECBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.41 million for the quarter. ECB Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 9.18%.

(Free Report)

ECB Bancorp, Inc operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ECB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.