Lynch & Associates IN Has $5.86 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Lynch & Associates IN cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.5% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE ABT traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $109.78. 1,240,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114,164. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $115.83. The company has a market cap of $190.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.02.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.73.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

