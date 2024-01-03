Lynch & Associates IN Has $893,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 175.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,084,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,935 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 73.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 613,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,856,000 after acquiring an additional 259,885 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,826,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 576,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,202,000 after acquiring an additional 157,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 637,995.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 127,599 shares during the last quarter.

FSTA stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,141. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $47.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.03.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

