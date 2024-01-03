Lynch & Associates IN Has $9.54 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lynch & Associates IN reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 2.5% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,571,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 16.1% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after purchasing an additional 357,974 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 284.6% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 885.9% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 76,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 68,376 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.4 %

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.97. 1,342,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,816,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service



United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

