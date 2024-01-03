Lynch & Associates IN Takes $598,000 Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Lynch & Associates IN bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,090 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.50.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 1.6 %

CI traded down $5.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $305.10. 1,175,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,254. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $322.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $290.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.88. The stock has a market cap of $89.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

