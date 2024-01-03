Maiar DEX Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $103,952.02 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $34.84 million and $103,952.02 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005147 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00018432 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,958.20 or 1.00034451 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011725 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00010849 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.28 or 0.00198597 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001008 USD and is down -1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $75,796.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

