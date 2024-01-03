MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MMD)

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MMD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 130,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,733. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.11. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $18.10.

Institutional Trading of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMD. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $433,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 26.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 66,039 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 139.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 132,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 77,097 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 15.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 232,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 31,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 400.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,496 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 70,027 shares in the last quarter.

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

