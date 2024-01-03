Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Trading Up 3.2%

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 170 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 160 ($2.04). Approximately 21,753 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 16,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155 ($1.97).

Manolete Partners Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.46, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 159.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 182.42. The company has a market capitalization of £70.02 million, a P/E ratio of 4,000.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Manolete Partners Company Profile

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in the acquisition and funding of insolvency litigation cases. Manolete Partners Plc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

