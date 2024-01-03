Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 4,220 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 106,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Marfrig Global Foods Stock Up 1.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54.

About Marfrig Global Foods

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food sectors in Brazil and internationally. It produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as cattle, sheep, and fish, as well as plant and vegetable based proteins; and various ready-to-eat products, including frozen vegetables, lamb, fish, and sauces.

