Mark S. Forman Sells 15,813 Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Stock

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) insider Mark S. Forman sold 15,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $14,389.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,194.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Passage Bio Price Performance

Shares of PASG stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 237,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,203. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $1.92. The firm has a market cap of $48.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on Passage Bio from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PASG. BML Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 510.1% in the 2nd quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Passage Bio by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,017,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 173,537 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Passage Bio by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,261,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 235,795 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Passage Bio by 31.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 184,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 43,719 shares during the period. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

