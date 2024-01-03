MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CXE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.60. 85,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,535. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $3.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS High Income Municipal Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

