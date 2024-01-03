MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0148 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of CIF stock remained flat at $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 54,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,532. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 25,427 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 19,076 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 15,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 243,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the period. 8.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

