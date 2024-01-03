MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0148 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of CIF stock remained flat at $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 54,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,532. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.
