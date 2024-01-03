MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD) Shares Down 5.4%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Get Free Report) fell 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $207.56 and last traded at $210.57. 37,530 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 38,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.52.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 260,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1,301.18% of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

