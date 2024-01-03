MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU) Stock Price Down 4.8%

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.27 and last traded at $23.80. 827,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 854,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Down 4.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU – Free Report) by 95.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.24% of MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile

