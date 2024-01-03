Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Minerva Neurosciences Trading Down 1.6 %
NERV stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 43,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,259. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $13.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.37.
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.26). Analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.
About Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
