Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Minerva Neurosciences Trading Down 1.6 %

NERV stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 43,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,259. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $13.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.37.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.26). Analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

About Minerva Neurosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 150,466.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter worth $192,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 26.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

