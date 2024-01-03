Mongolia Growth Group (CVE:YAK) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.46. 52,688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 325% from the average session volume of 12,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

Mongolia Growth Group Trading Down 2.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Mongolia Growth Group Company Profile

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property management, leasing, renovation, and development services in Mongolia. The company operates through three segments: Investment Property Operations, Corporate, and Subscription Products. Its investment portfolio consists of office, retail, land and redevelopment, and commercial and residential properties.

