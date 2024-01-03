Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH reduced its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 276.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.70. 2,594,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,162,042. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day moving average of $55.42. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNST. Cfra raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on MNST

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,655,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.