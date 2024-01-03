Moonbeam (GLMR) One Day Volume Hits $28.72 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $353.47 million and approximately $28.72 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00085676 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00033531 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00023082 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008573 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005981 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001518 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,099,969,019 coins and its circulating supply is 809,439,677 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

