Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Legacy CG LLC

Legacy CG LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions accounts for 1.8% of Legacy CG LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $311.39. 296,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,533. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $310.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.00 and a fifty-two week high of $329.83.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MSI shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MSI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.