Multitude (ETR:FRU) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Multitude SE (ETR:FRU – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €4.26 ($4.68) and last traded at €4.42 ($4.86). Approximately 7,837 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 13,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.46 ($4.90).

Multitude Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €3.63 and its 200-day moving average price is €3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.53.

About Multitude

Multitude SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, and digital consumer and small business loans to retail and business units. Its loan portfolio consists of micro loans, Plus Loans, Prime loans, and revolving credit facilities; and working capital installment loans, credit line, and purchase financing.

