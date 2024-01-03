My DeFi Pet (DPET) One Day Volume Hits $179,022.11

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $179,022.11 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for about $0.0460 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002678 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000560 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00023832 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000258 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004398 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

DPET is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,217,680 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

