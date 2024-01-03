My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading Down 8.7% This Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $179,022.11 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002678 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000560 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00023832 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000258 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004398 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

DPET is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,217,680 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

