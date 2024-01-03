Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Free Report) shares rose 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 42,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 23,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Nanalysis Scientific Trading Up 11.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$45.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.48.

About Nanalysis Scientific

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of magnetic resonance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Nanalysis, RS2D, K'Prime, and Corporate. It offers nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers; software module packages; cutting-edge electronics components for precision analytical instruments; and services for its NMR technologies.

