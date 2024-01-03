Navcoin Market Cap Tops $2.59 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0582 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $26,127.92 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00123460 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00039339 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00023296 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004324 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002391 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 74.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.