NEAR Protocol Hits Market Cap of $3.76 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.76 billion and approximately $528.77 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.75 or 0.00008750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00085833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00033517 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00023178 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005981 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001041 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,004,666,471 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 1,004,666,471 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.02987543 USD and is up 2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 338 active market(s) with $585,365,833.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

