Nervos Network Price Hits $0.0036 on Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $157.27 million and approximately $6.19 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,729.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00153018 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.52 or 0.00546504 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009393 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00046951 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.68 or 0.00364335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.94 or 0.00201117 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 43,955,170,533 coins and its circulating supply is 43,270,220,367 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

