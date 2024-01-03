Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Down 3.5% This Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Oasis Network has a market cap of $863.13 million and $106.47 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000298 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,240.13 or 0.05185412 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00085673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00033596 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00015160 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00023205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008515 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

