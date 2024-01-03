Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Down 4.9% Over Last Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $837.24 million and $106.84 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,210.11 or 0.05162135 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00085833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00033517 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00015005 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00023178 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008750 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000478 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.13406072 USD and is down -2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $60,636,886.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

