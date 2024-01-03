OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Price Tops $0.0009

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One OmniaVerse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $583,528.58 and $103,014.26 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse’s genesis date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.

OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.

[Telegram](https://t.me/omniaverseOfficial)”

OmniaVerse Token Trading

