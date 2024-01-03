Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) is Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,920 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 3.2% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in Oracle by 4.5% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $27,279,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 64.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 8.2% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ORCL traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,803,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,572,693. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.92. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $82.04 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $281.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

