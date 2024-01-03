Orchid Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24.89 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Orchid has a market capitalization of $99.49 million and approximately $24.89 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005228 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00018603 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,868.09 or 1.00167398 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00011543 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00010736 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.82 or 0.00195861 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,379,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

