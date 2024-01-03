Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Shares Down 5.1%

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 152,666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 195,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Osisko Metals Trading Down 5.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$47.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.90.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project located near Murdochville in the Gaspé peninsula of Québec, as well as the Mount Copper expansion project hosts the undeveloped copper resource in Eastern North America.

