Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Cut to $59.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Mizuho from $67.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.94.

Ovintiv Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:OVV traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $44.55. 1,656,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,032. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.64. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $52.47.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,644.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at about $559,852,000. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at about $380,527,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 52.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221,114 shares during the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,394,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Ovintiv by 24.8% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,016,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361,244 shares during the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

