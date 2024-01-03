Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Amgen by 99,178.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,646,013,000 after acquiring an additional 308,876,983 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 83,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,351,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Amgen by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amgen by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $5.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,456,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,328. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $272.31 and a 200 day moving average of $258.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $161.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $303.25.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.71.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

