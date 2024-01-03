Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,865 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.39.

Intel Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $46.98. The stock had a trading volume of 22,952,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,950,891. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.68. The stock has a market cap of $198.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.99. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.