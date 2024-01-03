Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,307 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lynch & Associates IN purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $882,000. Kure Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,776,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 106,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 53,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 10,056 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.59. 2,620,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,659,912. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.25 and a 200 day moving average of $72.59. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $78.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

