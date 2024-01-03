Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Purchases 3,067 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $3,436,543,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Bank of America by 69,466.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,810,935,000 after acquiring an additional 97,835,283 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,539,567,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group grew its stake in Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.62. The company had a trading volume of 26,802,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,478,639. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.37. The stock has a market cap of $266.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

