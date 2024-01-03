Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Paychex by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Paychex by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,586. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.86. The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.62.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

