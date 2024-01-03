Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Trading Down 20%

Shares of Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report) dropped 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 189,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 124,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Pelangio Exploration Stock Down 20.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$2.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03.

About Pelangio Exploration

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

