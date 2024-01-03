Persistence (XPRT) Hits Market Cap of $102.14 Million

Persistence (XPRT) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Persistence has traded up 34.9% against the US dollar. One Persistence token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001267 BTC on major exchanges. Persistence has a market cap of $102.14 million and approximately $954,353.65 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Persistence

Persistence was first traded on May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 193,504,890 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,404,890 tokens. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one. Persistence’s official message board is blog.persistence.one. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Persistence

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence (XPRT) is a native token of the Persistence blockchain, a network facilitating the creation of financial products. XPRT is used for staking, network security, governance, and transaction fees. It incentivizes validators, developers, and users, fostering an active community. Persistence, co-founded by Tushar Aggarwal and Deepanshu Tripathi, aims to bridge traditional finance with decentralized finance (DeFi), enabling tokenization and exchange of various asset classes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

