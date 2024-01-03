Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.64

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.64 and last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 17575299 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PBR shares. HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.20 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.96.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Up 3.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $104.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.46 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.

Institutional Trading of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

