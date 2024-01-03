PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 65.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 150,224.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 339,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $726,690,000 after acquiring an additional 339,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $450,560,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82,050.6% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 257,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 257,639 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $10,948,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $248,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,219.70.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,633 shares of company stock worth $7,494,026 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,246.98. The stock had a trading volume of 64,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,124. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,344.05 and a 1 year high of $2,348.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,179.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,026.20. The company has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

