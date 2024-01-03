PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Has $200,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,517 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.62. 5,391,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,831,246. The firm has a market cap of $175.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.55. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.96.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

