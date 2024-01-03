PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Has $40,000 Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 73.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 141.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE OMC traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,919. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Macquarie cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Omnicom Group

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.