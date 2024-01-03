PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $52,000 in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

GOVT stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $22.97. 6,256,219 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

