Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 7,630 Shares

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $65,770.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,187,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,476,017.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

On Thursday, December 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,925 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $91,770.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,925 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $91,770.00.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 150,000 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,239,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 25,016 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $206,632.16.

On Thursday, November 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,920 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $169,870.40.

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 46,665 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $372,386.70.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 53,211 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $424,623.78.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 100 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $783.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,803 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $21,050.53.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 106,755 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $782,514.15.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MHI stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.72. 110,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,142. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $9.53.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 373.5% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,366,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,605 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $3,324,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,660,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,244,000 after buying an additional 333,285 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,251,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 626.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 215,633 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.