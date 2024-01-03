Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Lowered to $264.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $301.00 to $264.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PXD. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.71.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $230.80. 738,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,132. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

