Pirate Chain (ARRR) Achieves Market Cap of $34.19 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $34.19 million and approximately $47,376.26 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00058501 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00042557 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00018684 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

